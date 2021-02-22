Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SUSPECT SHOOTS AT TROOPER

Suspect opens fire at state trooper during traffic stop

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — A suspect opened fire at a Washington State Patrol trooper as he tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 405 in Tukwila. The suspects involved have not been found. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that a trooper had been shot at. The trooper was not hit. The incident happened when the trooper tried to stop a vehicle on northbound I-405. The vehicle took the SR 169 exit in Renton and was found in Kent just before 6 p.m. Sunday. There were three people in the vehicle but none have been found.

AVALANCHE DANGER

Avalanche dangers close 3 mountain passes in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Three major passes in Washington state were closed overnight due to avalanche dangers after heavy rain fell on a large snowpack from recent storms, state transportation officials said. Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90, Stevens Pass on U.S. Route 2 and White Pass on U.S. Route 12 were closed Sunday at 6 p.m. and remained closed Monday morning. It was unknown how long the pass would be closed. State Department of Transportation officials said they would reassess the dangers on Monday morning. On Interstate 90, traffic was stopped eastbound near North Bend, and westbound near Easton, Cle Elum and Ellensburg.

AVALANCHE DANGER

Avalanche danger prompts closure of Snoqualmie Pass

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Avalanche dangers prompted Washington state transportation officials to announce the closure of Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90 overnight Sunday. The planned 6 p.m. closure was announced after recent heavy rains fell on the snow along the pass and increased the danger of avalanches. It’s unknown how long the pass would be closed. It’s due to be re-assessed Monday morning.

ANTI-PROTEST LAWS

New legislation would protect drivers who hit protestors

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — When massive demonstrations against racial injustice erupted across the nation last summer, protesters often swarmed onto roads or highways to draw attention to their cause. This method sometimes resulted in searing images of drivers plowing through crowds, causing serious injuries and in some cases, deaths. Now, Republican politicians across the country are moving to stop the maneuver, proposing increased penalties for demonstrators who run onto highways and legal immunity for drivers who hit them. Dozens of such bills aimed at cracking down on protests and demonstrations have been introduced in Legislatures across the country.

GUN RIGHTS-STATE CAPITOLS

Guns in capitol buildings divide states after armed protests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — States are going in opposite directions on whether to allow guns in legislative buildings even after insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters forced their way into statehouses nationwide over the past year. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for those with permits. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But states like Michigan have restricted guns inside their capitols, while others like Washington are considering similar moves. A review by The Associated Press found that guns are allowed in statehouses in some form in 21 states.

LEGISLATURE-COVID FUNDING

Washington governor signs COVID-19 relief spending bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that allocates $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money. The measure received strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate this month. It spends money in various areas, including vaccine administration, rental assistance and money for school districts as they move back toward in-classroom teaching. Under the bill, $714 million will be allocated to schools as they move toward welcoming students back to the classroom. An additional $618 million will go toward vaccine administration, contact tracing and testing, and $365 million will go toward rental assistance to help renters and landlords affected by the pandemic.

RAPE CHARGES DROPPED

New evidence leads to dismissed rape charge for Kirkland man

SEATTLE (AP) — Rape, kidnapping and assault charges filed against a Kirkland man have been dropped by King County prosecutors. The Seattle Times reports the charges against Thomas Brownlee were dismissed in January based on electronic communications between Brownlee and a young Tacoma woman, according to court records and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Emily Petersen. Evidence on the man’s cellphone led investigators to believe sexual activity with the woman was consensual. Petersen says Kirkland police are not seeking criminal charges against the 18-year-old woman. She was only identified in court documents by initials because of mitigating information uncovered during the investigation and Petersen says the woman is receiving services to address the root cause of her behavior.

DOUBLE PEDESTRIAN FATAL

2 pedestrians killed in Bothell; suspect taken into custody

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — State police say they have taken a suspect in custody after a Friday morning crash on Highway 524 in Bothell that killed two pedestrians. The Seattle Times reports the collision at about 10:30 a.m. involved a vehicle and two people on foot, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant. He says the driver of a silver Chevrolet Malibu fled after the crash and was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m. Oliphant said to expect a long-term closure of Highway 524, and Washington State Department of Transportation said the road is closed at 202nd Street Southeast and Filbert Drive.

KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT-ARREST

Man suspected of attempted kidnapping now in custody

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman walking on a street in Bellevue has been arrested. Police said the suspect was identified after Seattle police recognized the suspect from a similar crime in the city. A woman reported that a man driving a white van tried to force her into his van at knifepoint on Saturday. This happened near 108th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way. After the victim refused, she flagged down a passing car and the suspect drove away. She was not hurt. Police said detectives issued a regionwide bulletin and Seattle police recognized the description and called Bellevue police with the suspect’s identification.

PROTEST CHARGES DROPPED

Vancouver drops most police killing protest charges

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city of Vancouver has dropped criminal charges for most people arrested at protests over the police killing of a Black man. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports hundreds marched through the city from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 to protest Kevin Peterson Jr.’s death. Two Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives and a deputy shot and killed the 21-year-old man during an attempted drug sting in Hazel Dell. The unrest included some clashes around Vancouver between racial justice protesters and right-wing groups. Eight people arrested faced charges of failure to disperse. Vancouver City Attorney Jonathan Young said the city decided to drop five individuals’ charges because investigations found those five hadn’t endangered others nor damaged property.