Oregon Digest Advisory

OREGON REPUBLICANS

SALEM, Ore. — A far-right senator who has rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party, showing how the GOP is taking a harder-line shift in some states and continuing to support former President Donald Trump. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

OREGON POWER OUTAGES

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 24,000 customers were still without power in northwest Oregon – 10 days after a series of powerful ice storms. PGE CEO Maria Pope said Monday she couldn’t give an exact date when power to everyone will be restored. SENT: 270 words.

OREGON LAWMAKER HARASSMENT

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon lawmaker facing expulsion from the state House of Representatives after women accused him of harassment is resigning. SENT: 290 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HALF MILLION DEAD

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researcher says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn’t lost a relative or doesn’t know someone who died. The virus has reached into all corners of the country and communities of every size. By Adam Geller. SENT: 930 words.

FISH KILL FINE: Oregon fines lake reserve community $429K after fish deaths

AVALANCHE DANGER: Avalanche dangers close 3 mountain passes in Washington .

