AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Feb. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Feb. 22 – Friday, Mar. 05 8:00 AM U.S. Coast Guard hearing on the sinking of the Scandies Rose – U.S. Coast Guard holds formal hearing to consider evidence related to the sinking of fishing vessel Scandies Rose, focusing on the conditions influencing the vessel prior to and at the time of the casualty, including weather, icing, fisheries, the ship’s material condition, owner and operator organizational structures and culture, the regulatory compliance record of the vessel, and testimony from the survivors and others * The Scandies Rose sunk approximately 170 miles southwest of Kodiak, in the Gulf of Alaska, after being caught in a winter storm on New Year’s Eve 2019. Five crew were killed in the incident, with two surviving

Location: Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA

Weblinks: https://www.news.uscg.mil/News_Region/Headquarters/Scandies-Rose, https://twitter.com/maritimecommons, #ScandiesRoseMBI

Contacts: U.S. Coast Guard media relations, mediarelations@uscg.mil, 1 202 372 4630; Scandie’s Rose Marine Board PIO, ScandiesRoseMBI@uscg.mil;

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and out of an abundance of caution for the public, witness, and families, participation is limited and coordinated in advance. To ensure public access and participation, the hearing will be streamed live each day at https://livestream.com/USCGinvestigations/events/9427626

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 24 2:00 PM BPC and XR Association host discussion on the impacts of virtual and augmented reality (virtual) – Bipartisan Policy Center and the XR Association host ‘The Future of Reality: The Potential Impacts of Virtual and Augmented Reality’ online event, exploring the challenges and opportunities of immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality and the potential policy implications for responsibly advancing their many different applications. Includes keynotes from Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, Republican Sen. Todd Young, BPC Board Chairman Robbie Bach and XR Association CEO Elizabeth Hyman, and panel discussion with University of Texas at Austin School of Information Assistant Professor Jakki Bailey, Center for Democracy and Technology Privacy and Data Director Michelle Richardson, and Microsoft Consumer Affairs Director and Senior Policy Counsel Frank Torres

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: Joann Donnellan, Bipartisan Policy Center, jdonnellan@bipartisanpolicy.org, 1 703 966 1990

Register at http://bpcevents.cloudapp.net/Pages/Home.aspx?eventid=%7B1B01EF1C-9E39-EB11-A813-000D3A13ABA0%7D