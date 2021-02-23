BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

CRAB BOAT SINKING

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Coast Guard has opened an inquiry into the deadly sinking of the crab boat Scandies Rose in the Gulf of Alaska. SENT: 640 words.

ALASKA AIRLINES LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury has ordered Alaska Airlines to pay $3.2 million to the family of a 75-year-old disabled woman who died four months after falling down a Portland International Airport escalator. SENT: 250 words.

SPORTS

BBA MARINERS FALLOUT

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation. By Tim Booth. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos. IN BRIEF

AVALANCHE DANGER: “Extreme” avalanche danger continues on mountain passes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT: South African virus variant found in Washington state.

SUGARY DRINK TAX: Sugary drinks targeted in new Washington state tax proposal.

MAN KILLED BY POLICE ID: Medical examiner IDs man Seattle police shot to death

VIRUS OUTBREAK ELECTRICITY DISCONNECTION MORATORIUM: Utility disconnection moratorium extended until July 31.

OREGON POWER OUTAGE: About 10,000 still without power in northwest Oregon.

GRAIN ELEVATOR RESCUE: Fire crews rescue man who fell into grain elevator.