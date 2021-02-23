Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation defining pandemics that would appear to eliminate the coronavirus pandemic from qualifying as an emergency in Idaho is going to the House. The House State Affairs Committee approved the measure on Monday that changes a section of Idaho’s State Disaster Preparedness Act by including for the first time epidemics and pandemics. The proposed law lists the minimum death rate for pandemics to be an emergency at 1.5%. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare numbers show a coronavirus death rate of about 1% with about 1,800 dead. Johns Hopkins University lists the United State’s overall coronavirus death rate at 1.8%, with nearly 500,000 recorded fatalities.

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was killed in a large avalanche while riding a snowmobile in the Sawtooth Mountains in central Idaho. Ravalli Republic reported 30-year-old Andy Jessop of Corvallis died Friday while trying to climb a slope in the Smiley Creek area. A Sawtooth Avalanche Center report says Jessop’s activity triggered the avalanche. Jessop deployed an airbag but was caught in a debris flow and carried 600 feet down the mountain. Jessop was a member of the Ravalli County Police Reserves and his body was escorted from Lost Trail Pass to Hamilton by a procession of police, emergency and personal vehicles.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A revamped version of a proposed law making it a felony for third parties to collect and return multiple ballots to Idaho election officials is headed to the full House for debate and a vote. A House panel on Monday approved the bill that has several changes from a bill that was pulled from the House floor earlier this month after debate tilted toward almost certain defeat. The new bill changes from two to six the number of ballots a single family member can deliver. It also redefines family to include adopted children. More than half of states allow third parties to collect ballots.

