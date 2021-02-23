Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A far-right senator who’s rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and said he supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party. The move comes as the GOP in some other states also takes a harder line. The ascendancy of state Sen. Dallas Heard reflects the bitter frustration felt by Republicans in a state where Democrats dominate the Legislature, the governor’s office and other statewide offices. But the move further right has alienated some, including one of Oregon’s most prominent Republicans, who left the GOP in disgust.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department is delaying the Trump administration’s last-minute roll-back of federal protections for the northern spotted owl. On Monday, federal officials said the changes will be reviewed, delaying their effective date from March 16 to April 15. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that on Jan. 15, just days before leaving office, the Trump administration published a final rule revising protections for the northern spotted owl. The rule lifted critical-habitat protections for the bird from 3.4 million acres in Oregon, Washington and California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s had proposed a more modest revision, seeking to remove critical habitat status from a little over 200,000 acres in 15 counties in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 24,000 customers were still without power in northwest Oregon — 10 days after a series of powerful ice storms. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the majority of the outages were in Clackamas County, where more than 8,700 people were still in the dark Monday. Marion County accounted for another 7,800 outages with the rest scattered among Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. Portland General Electric said last week it hoped to have power restored to most customers by Friday night. But officials with the utility said extensive damage has increased the work to be done. PGE CEO Maria Pope said Monday she couldn’t give an exact date when power to everyone will be restored.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker facing expulsion from the state House of Representatives after women accused him of harassment is resigning. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Rep. Diego Hernandez said in a brief statement late Sunday that he had stepped down “so my colleagues may focus on serving Oregonians and so I can move forward with my life and focus on my health and family.” Over the weekend a judge rejected the Portland Democrat’s legal effort to stop the vote on his expulsion. The entire House was scheduled to vote as soon as Tuesday on whether to expel Hernandez after a panel of lawmakers determined he created a hostile work environment for three women.