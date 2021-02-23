Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — Snow was hammering the central Cascade Mountain passes in Washington state on Tuesday morning, continuing the travel headaches for those trying to get across and keeping avalanche dangers at extremely high levels. Stevens Pass was shut down for the second time Monday evening after another snow slide covered part of the highway. It had remained closed Tuesday morning. Snoqualmie Pass was open, but snowy with strong winds. Conditions were too unsafe to clear a slide on U.S. 2 earlier Monday. The Northwest Avalanche Center said it’s been years since they forecasted extreme avalanche danger like this.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Emergency responders rescued a man after he fell about 19 feet in a grain elevator at a local processing plant. Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Julie Happy says the man was in the elevator at the Spokane Seed Company. He was getting ready to offload a shipment when he slipped and fell into the shaft, injuring an arm and leg. Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to free the man. They used a monitor to ensure the air quality was under control. Crews strapped the man on a backboard before pulling him up onto a stretcher. He was taken to an area hospital.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Boeing 757 operated by Delta Air Lines flying to Seattle from Atlanta made an emergency landing after the flight crew noticed an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines. The Seattle Times reports a company statement says Delta flight 2123 was diverted Monday to Salt Lake City “out of an abundance of caution.” The plane landed and fire crews at the airport said the engine did not appear to be damaged. The 16-year-old jetliner was powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, the same manufacturer behind two Saturday engine failures on Boeing planes. Boeing declined to respond to questions from the newspaper.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department is delaying the Trump administration’s last-minute roll-back of federal protections for the northern spotted owl. On Monday, federal officials said the changes will be reviewed, delaying their effective date from March 16 to April 15. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that on Jan. 15, just days before leaving office, the Trump administration published a final rule revising protections for the northern spotted owl. The rule lifted critical-habitat protections for the bird from 3.4 million acres in Oregon, Washington and California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s had proposed a more modest revision, seeking to remove critical habitat status from a little over 200,000 acres in 15 counties in Oregon.