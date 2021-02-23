Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather has resigned after video surfaced of him recently making derogatory remarks about some players and club operations. Mather took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He admitted to the team possibly manipulating service time for some of its young players. The comments were made this month in an online event. Mariners Chairman John Stanton announced the resignation Monday. Mather issued an apology for his comments. Mather had been with the team since 1996 and was promoted to CEO and team president in 2017. He was once accused accused of harassing a female employee and kept his job despite a settlement.

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and the Phoenix Suns kept rolling with a 132-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Phoenix has won nine of 10 and put this one away late in the third quarter. Booker made a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining and Cam Johnson followed with another 3 at the buzzer to give the Suns a 100-71 lead. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 16 points in the first half and finished with 24. Nassir Little added 18 off the bench.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tahj Eaddy scored 24 points and No. 19 Southern California led by 16 after a blistering start on its way to a 72-58 victory over Oregon. The Trojans improved to 19-4 overall and 13-3 in the Pac-12 to take over sole possession of first place. LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. had 14 points each for the Ducks, who fell to 14-5 overall and 9-4 in the Pac-12. The Ducks had their five-game winning streak snapped. They missed their first 12 shots while USC raced to a 17-1 lead.

UNDATED (AP) — Tensions between Major League Baseball and its players were heightened Sunday by comments from Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather that prompted his resignation. In a speech to a Rotary Club that was posted online, Mather said he believed Seattle would keep top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert in the minor leagues at the start of this season to delay their right to file for free agency. The players’ association said Monday that Mather’s comments are an important window into how players are viewed by management. Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo said he’s happy Mather’s comments were made public, so people can see that “this is the way it is.”