Idaho News Coverage Advisory

BOISE — Legislation to compensate people wrongly convicted of crimes in Idaho cleared the House on Tuesday and is headed to Republican Gov. Brad Little. Lawmakers voted 70-0 to approve the measure that would pay $62,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 275 words.

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man with ties to antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested and accused of threatening the lives of a Las Vegas police officer and a criminal prosecutor, authorities said. Joshua Alexander Martinez, 32, of Las Vegas, a member of Bundy’s People’s Rights network, is accused of making social media threats against Detective Kenneth Mead and Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney Michael Dickerson, according to a criminal complaint. By Ken Ritter. SENT: 370 words.

TODDLER’S DEATH-MURDER CHARGE: Idaho man arrested on suspicion of murder after boy’s death