Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-REPUBLICANS

Far-right lawmaker takes over Oregon GOP in larger US shift

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A far-right senator who’s rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and said he supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party. The move comes as the GOP in some other states also takes a harder line. The ascendancy of state Sen. Dallas Heard reflects the bitter frustration felt by Republicans in a state where Democrats dominate the Legislature, the governor’s office and other statewide offices. But the move further right has alienated some, including one of Oregon’s most prominent Republicans, who left the GOP in disgust.

SPOTTED OWL-PROTECTIONS

Spotted owl forest protection rollbacks reconsidered

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department is delaying the Trump administration’s last-minute roll-back of federal protections for the northern spotted owl. On Monday, federal officials said the changes will be reviewed, delaying their effective date from March 16 to April 15. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that on Jan. 15, just days before leaving office, the Trump administration published a final rule revising protections for the northern spotted owl. The rule lifted critical-habitat protections for the bird from 3.4 million acres in Oregon, Washington and California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s had proposed a more modest revision, seeking to remove critical habitat status from a little over 200,000 acres in 15 counties in Oregon.

OREGON-POWER OUTAGES

Thousands remain without power in Oregon following storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 24,000 customers were still without power in northwest Oregon — 10 days after a series of powerful ice storms. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the majority of the outages were in Clackamas County, where more than 8,700 people were still in the dark Monday. Marion County accounted for another 7,800 outages with the rest scattered among Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. Portland General Electric said last week it hoped to have power restored to most customers by Friday night. But officials with the utility said extensive damage has increased the work to be done. PGE CEO Maria Pope said Monday she couldn’t give an exact date when power to everyone will be restored.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-HARASSMENT

Oregon state lawmaker accused of harassment is resigning

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker facing expulsion from the state House of Representatives after women accused him of harassment is resigning. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Rep. Diego Hernandez said in a brief statement late Sunday that he had stepped down “so my colleagues may focus on serving Oregonians and so I can move forward with my life and focus on my health and family.” Over the weekend a judge rejected the Portland Democrat’s legal effort to stop the vote on his expulsion. The entire House was scheduled to vote as soon as Tuesday on whether to expel Hernandez after a panel of lawmakers determined he created a hostile work environment for three women.

MOTEL SHOOTING

Several people taken to hospital after Oregon motel shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a motel in southwest Oregon sent several people to a hospital. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says people began calling 911 Monday afternoon to report a shooting at the Budget 16 Motel in the city of Roseburg. A police spokesman told The News-Review that two of the victims sustained “very serious” injuries. He says the suspected shooter was taken into custody and then to a hospital for treatment. A spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no more threat to the public.

WOMAN KILLED-HUSBAND SOUGHT

Police searching for husband after wife found dead

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A woman was found dead in a suburban Portland home Sunday, and police said Monday they are searching for her husband. Hillsboro police say officers responded at 2:59 a.m. to a report of a “domestic disturbance” at a residence in Hillsboro and discovered the body of Glenda Noah. Police said in a statement they are searching for Noah’s 41-year-old husband, who goes by Toby Epling or Toby Noah, as a “person of interest.” Police described Epling as 6-foot-2, and 340 pounds. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached. Police say they have no reason to believe the general public is in danger.

FISH KILL FINE

Oregon fines lake reserve community $429K after fish deaths

BIRKENFELD, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon has fined Fishhawk Lake Reserve and Community northwest of Portland $439,200 for draining a reservoir and allegedly killing more than 30,000 fish. The Astorian reports the homeowners association plans to appeal. Fishhawk Lake is a private community around a reservoir which the homeowners association maintains, processes water and treats sewage. The lake feeds into Fishhawk Creek and the Nehalem River. The homeowners association drained the lake in 2019 to fix a broken drain in the dam. The state found draining the lake and the turbidity it caused downstream killed over 20,000 endangered coho salmon, 4,000 steelhead trout, and 5,000 cutthroat trout.

AVALANCHE DANGER

Avalanche dangers close 3 mountain passes in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Three major passes in Washington state were closed overnight due to avalanche dangers after heavy rain fell on a large snowpack from recent storms, state transportation officials said. Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90, Stevens Pass on U.S. Route 2 and White Pass on U.S. Route 12 were closed Sunday at 6 p.m. and remained closed Monday morning. It was unknown how long the pass would be closed. State Department of Transportation officials said they would reassess the dangers on Monday morning. On Interstate 90, traffic was stopped eastbound near North Bend, and westbound near Easton, Cle Elum and Ellensburg.