Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AVALANCHE DANGER

“Extreme” avalanche danger continues on mountain passes

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — Snow was hammering the central Cascade Mountain passes in Washington state on Tuesday morning, continuing the travel headaches for those trying to get across and keeping avalanche dangers at extremely high levels. Stevens Pass was shut down for the second time Monday evening after another snow slide covered part of the highway. It had remained closed Tuesday morning. Snoqualmie Pass was open, but snowy with strong winds. Conditions were too unsafe to clear a slide on U.S. 2 earlier Monday. The Northwest Avalanche Center said it’s been years since they forecasted extreme avalanche danger like this.

GRAIN ELEVATOR-RESCUE

Fire crews rescue man who fell into grain elevator

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Emergency responders rescued a man after he fell about 19 feet in a grain elevator at a local processing plant. Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Julie Happy says the man was in the elevator at the Spokane Seed Company. He was getting ready to offload a shipment when he slipped and fell into the shaft, injuring an arm and leg. Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to free the man. They used a monitor to ensure the air quality was under control. Crews strapped the man on a backboard before pulling him up onto a stretcher. He was taken to an area hospital.

BOEING 757 EMERGENCY LANDING

Boeing 757 flying to Seattle makes emergency landing

SEATTLE (AP) — A Boeing 757 operated by Delta Air Lines flying to Seattle from Atlanta made an emergency landing after the flight crew noticed an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines. The Seattle Times reports a company statement says Delta flight 2123 was diverted Monday to Salt Lake City “out of an abundance of caution.” The plane landed and fire crews at the airport said the engine did not appear to be damaged. The 16-year-old jetliner was powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, the same manufacturer behind two Saturday engine failures on Boeing planes. Boeing declined to respond to questions from the newspaper.

SPOTTED OWL-PROTECTIONS

Spotted owl forest protection rollbacks reconsidered

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department is delaying the Trump administration’s last-minute roll-back of federal protections for the northern spotted owl. On Monday, federal officials said the changes will be reviewed, delaying their effective date from March 16 to April 15. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that on Jan. 15, just days before leaving office, the Trump administration published a final rule revising protections for the northern spotted owl. The rule lifted critical-habitat protections for the bird from 3.4 million acres in Oregon, Washington and California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s had proposed a more modest revision, seeking to remove critical habitat status from a little over 200,000 acres in 15 counties in Oregon.

BERRY GROWER SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Berry grower to pay $350K for manager assaults on employees

SEATTLE (AP) — An berry grower will pay $350,000 to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office due to an ex-manager’s assaults and alleged sexual harassment of female employees. The Seattle Times reports the money will go to the several women harmed while working on a blueberry farm near the Tri-Cities operated by Great Columbia Berry Farms, according to Ferguson’s office. The company violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination and the federal Civil Rights Act by letting the conduct continue, Ferguson charged in the complaint. Great Columbia Berry Farms denied the state’s allegations in the consent decree.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Seattle delays classroom return until at least March 8

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools is delaying a return to the classroom for its youngest students during the coronavirus pandemic by at least a week because it has yet to reach an agreement with the teachers’ union. In a statement Monday the district said it had not yet negotiated new working conditions with the Seattle Education Association. The district had hoped to offer classroom instruction for the youngest students and special education students March 1. It says that will be delayed until at least March 8.meals.” The Seattle teachers’ union said it wants specific language on COVID-19 safety protocols put in writing.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THINGS-TO-KNOW

Things to Know: US COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000

The U.S. stands at the brink of 500,000 deaths from the coronavirus. A year into the pandemic, the death toll is poised to surpass a milestone that once seemed unimaginable, a reminder of the virus’s reach into all corners of the country and communities of every size and makeup. The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. were in early February 2020 in California. Experts warn that over 100,000 more deaths are likely in the coming months, despite a massive vaccination campaign. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is targeting federal assistance to those firms with fewer than 20 employees, the nation’s smallest businesses and ventures owned by women and people of color.

OREGON-POWER OUTAGES

Thousands remain without power in Oregon following storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 24,000 customers were still without power in northwest Oregon — 10 days after a series of powerful ice storms. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the majority of the outages were in Clackamas County, where more than 8,700 people were still in the dark Monday. Marion County accounted for another 7,800 outages with the rest scattered among Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. Portland General Electric said last week it hoped to have power restored to most customers by Friday night. But officials with the utility said extensive damage has increased the work to be done. PGE CEO Maria Pope said Monday she couldn’t give an exact date when power to everyone will be restored.

SUSPECT SHOOTS AT TROOPER

Suspect opens fire at state trooper during traffic stop

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — A suspect opened fire at a Washington State Patrol trooper as he tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 405 in Tukwila. The suspects involved have not been found. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that a trooper had been shot at. The trooper was not hit. The incident happened when the trooper tried to stop a vehicle on northbound I-405. The vehicle took the SR 169 exit in Renton and was found in Kent just before 6 p.m. Sunday. There were three people in the vehicle but none have been found.

HIT RUN-DEATHS

Washington man arrested following deadly hit-and-run crash

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the suspected hit-and-run deaths of two people. The Daily Herald reported a 27-year-old man who was not immediately identified was detained by police following the deaths on Highway 524 in Bothell Friday. The Washington State Patrol says the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were discovered by a jogger near the highway. A state trooper says he was inside a 7-Eleven searching security footage when a car arrived with a damaged front windshield and cracked side. The driver told police he hit a garbage can.