Oregon Digest Advisory

MORMON CHURCH SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT

SALT LAKE CITY — An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit accusing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of not doing enough to protect him from a man he says sexually abused him in the 1980s. By Brady McCombs. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

POLICE SHOOTING SETTLEMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland is poised to pay $2 million to the family of a teen suspected in an armed robbery and attempted carjacking who was shot and killed by police four years ago. SENT: 440 words. With AP photo.

ALASKA AIRLINES LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury has ordered Alaska Airlines to pay $3.2 million to the family of a 75-year-old disabled woman who died four months after falling down a Portland International Airport escalator. SENT: 250 words.

IN BRIEF

OREGON POWER OUTAGE: About 10,000 still without power in northwest Oregon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK RESTAURANT FINE: Florence café fined nearly $18K over COVID-19 rules.

HOLDING WOMAN AGAINST WILL: Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman for days.

