BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

RACIAL INJUSTICE SYMBOLS

Last year, protesters against racial injustice toppled numerous statues around the country. Now, one of the first works of art to emerge in their place depicts an unsung hero of the Lewis and Clark expedition. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

CLIMATE VULNERABLE COMMUNITIES

Residents of 152 cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest are particularly vulnerable to climate-fueled wildfires. Residents of 60 other communities are most susceptible to floods. And people living in 75 towns are most liable to suffer — maybe even die — because of heat waves. By Peter Fairley, InvestigateWest SENT: 1840 words.

ONE PERSON RAIL CREWS

OMAHA, Neb. — An appeals court has rejected the Trump administration’s decision to drop a proposal to require freight trains to have at least two crew members, a plan that was drafted after several fiery crude oil train derailments. By Josh Funk. SENT: 530 words. With AP photos.

STATE CAPITOL MONUMENT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Capitol will receive a new monument honoring the state’s first Black pioneer George Bush and his son, William Owen Bush, who was the state’s first Black lawmaker. SENT: 350 words.

GUN STORAGE LAW

EDMONDS, Wash. — The city of Edmonds has lost another legal battle in its effort to enforce a statute telling residents how to store their guns. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

BBA MARINERS KELENIC

Top Seattle prospect Jarred Kelenic and his agent believe the 21-year-old outfielder has been kept off the Mariners’ major league roster because of his refusal to accept a long-term contract offer from the franchise. By Tim Booth. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE OFFICE OF CYBERSECURITY: Senate OKs measure creating state Office of Cybersecurity.

HOMELESSNESS JOB REJECTED: King County homelessness “czar’ candidate declines job.

SPOKANE COUNTY RACEWAY: Spokane County to end agreement with raceway.

OREGON POWER OUTAGES: Pacific Power completes restoring power; crews to help PGE.

CUTTING BRAKE LINES: Des Moines police search for man slashing car brake lines.

KENNEWICK SHOOTING: 1 critically injured, 1 dead after shooting in Benton County.