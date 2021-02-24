Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation allowing the use of snowmobiles, ATVs, powered parachutes and other methods to hunt and kill wolves year-round with no limits in most of Idaho has been introduced. A House panel on Tuesday cleared the way for a public hearing on the proposed law backers say is needed because Idaho has too many wolves. Former Republican Sen. Jeff Siddoway, who is filling in for a senator who is out with COVID-19, says the plan is to reduce Idaho’s wolf population from about 1,500 to 500. Wolves could be hunted year-round in the state with no limits in all but a rugged area of central Idaho.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police received reports of an injured toddler who later died. Thirty-year-old Aaron Jacoby Williams of Garden City was booked into the Ada County Jail Monday on suspicion of first degree murder, where he was being held without bail. Paramedics were called to a local health clinic Monday afternoon for a 2-year—old that had been brought in with significant injuries. The toddler was unconscious and not breathing when he arrived at the clinic, and medical staff couldn’t revive him. Williams has not yet entered a plea and it’s not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho attorney general’s office says a proposed law put forward by the Legislature to trim a governor’s powers while increasing its own during declared emergencies such as the pandemic will have unintended consequences, and parts of it are unconstitutional. The opinion written at the request of Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel and released by her Tuesday says the proposed law could make it impossible to effectively address emergencies such as wildfires. The legislation is spurred by anger with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic and lawmakers’ frustration with their inability to do anything about restrictions the governor imposed to slow infections and deaths caused by the virus.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management announced that an attorney who previously worked on agency issues for environmental groups will serve as the new deputy director. The Daily Sentinel on Tuesday reported that the Department of the Interior said Nada Culver will effectively run the agency for the short term, replacing former agency director William Perry Pendley. The department said Culver’s new position is the first in the succession order, so she will perform delegated duties of the director. Pendley also occupied that role. The director position is subject to a Senate confirmation process following nomination by the president. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate someone as director.