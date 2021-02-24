Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland is set to pay $2 million to relatives of a teen suspected in an armed robbery and attempted carjacking who was shot and killed by police four years ago. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the settlement was reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit. Lawyers for Quanice Hayes’ family argued Hayes was not a threat when he was killed on Feb. 9, 2017. They say he was unarmed on his knees and moving forward in an attempt to lie on the ground in response to commands from officers. The lawsuit contends police acted unreasonably with excessive force. A grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by officers.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit accusing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of not doing enough to protect him from a man he says sexually abused him in the 1980s. David Hiser is seeking $5.5 million in damages in the lawsuit filed Tuesday. Church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement the faith “condemns all forms of abuse” and will review the these allegations as they are filed in court. No listed phone number could immediately be found for the alleged abuser, Ron Kerlee, who isn’t named in the lawsuit. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon has fined a Florence restaurant nearly $18,000 for willfully exposing workers to COVID-19 after an investigation in which officials say compliance officers were threatened. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday announced the fine for The New Blue Hen. Officials say complaints led to an inspection which was carried out despite several people – including one carrying a firearm – who blocked the business’ entrance and threatened compliance officers. The investigation found the restaurant had been allowing indoor dining since at least Dec. 26. The restaurant didn’t immediately respond to The Register-Guard’s message seeking comment. The restaurant has 30 days to appeal.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management announced that an attorney who previously worked on agency issues for environmental groups will serve as the new deputy director. The Daily Sentinel on Tuesday reported that the Department of the Interior said Nada Culver will effectively run the agency for the short term, replacing former agency director William Perry Pendley. The department said Culver’s new position is the first in the succession order, so she will perform delegated duties of the director. Pendley also occupied that role. The director position is subject to a Senate confirmation process following nomination by the president. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate someone as director.