Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — Des Moines police are trying to identify a man who is slashing the brake lines on parked cars, leaving at least 18 vehicles sabotaged. Several porch cameras have recorded the man in the act of cutting through the lines. The footage shows him under some cars for less than a minute, but it’s all the time he needs to set up a driver for a serious crash. Jackie Tran had no idea her car had been targeted until she pulled out of the driveway and suddenly realized she couldn’t stop. Tran eventually pulled the parking brake but said the shock of nearly crashing left her in a panic.

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A 48-year-old shooting victim remained in critical condition after he was shot outside a Plymouth home in Benton County. The shooter then turned the gun on himself. The man died but Benton County sheriff’s investigators were still trying to confirm his identity Tuesday. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting at 4:30 p.m. Monday. It happened on Christy Road in the rural Benton County town close to the Columbia River near the Oregon border. Officials say initial reports were that the men were arguing outside one of the homes. One man opened fire and hit the 48-year-old man before running off.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has passed a measure that would ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images from being used as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington. The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration. If approved by the full Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, the ban would take effect Jan. 1. Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out a mascot, team name or logo. The ban does not apply to schools located within Native American areas or to schools in counties adjacent to Native American areas, as long as the nearest tribe is consulted and authorizes the use of the name.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Senate has approved a measure requiring police to intervene if they see a fellow officer using excessive force. The bill sponsored by Redmond Democrat Manka Dhingra passed 28-21 Tuesday over opposition from Republicans. It’s one of many police reform bills being considered in Olympia following widespread Black Lives Matter protests last year. Under the bill, officers would have to intervene to stop excessive force if they see it being used by another officer and they’re in a position to do so. It would also require police to report wrongdoing by another officer to that officer’s supervisor, and it would forbid retaliation against police who intervene or report wrongdoing.