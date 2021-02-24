Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 41 points and Jamal Murray celebrated his 24th birthday by scoring 19 of his 24 in the fourth quarter to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Portland Trail Blazers 111-106. Damian Lillard had 20 of his 25 points in the second half and added 13 assists but it wasn’t enough for the Blazers, who were coming off a 32-point loss in Phoenix on Monday night. Lillard had only five points at halftime but the Blazers rallied from 12 down to tie it at the break behind Carmelo Anthony’s big second quarter. Anthony scored 16 of his 19 first-half points in the period and finished with 24.

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation. They’re giving players the message that they have every right to be upset. The video posted showed Mather expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and making controversial remarks about players during a recent online event. He took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He also admitted the team may be manipulating service time for some of its young players. Mather has since resigned.

UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson now can be called an NBA All-Star, and only three others in the game’s 70-year history have gotten there at a younger age. The reserves for the March 7 game were revealed Tuesday. Williamson is one of four first-time All-Stars, along with Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Zach LaVine. Phoenix’s Chris Paul is an All-Star for the 11th time, and Brooklyn’s James Harden is one for the ninth consecutive year. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and Portland’s Damian Lillard were also picked.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 26 points and Kimani Lawrence scored 22 and Arizona State walloped Washington 97-64. Lawrence finished 9-for-11 shooting, but it was Martin’s late first-half outburst that helped seal the Huskies’ fate. Hameir Wright threw down a dunk for Washington and reduced the Huskies’ deficit to 30-25 with 6:13 before intermission. That led to an Arizona State eruption in which the Sun Devils outscored Washington 19-4 for a 20-point halftime lead. Martin scored nine straight to start the outburst and 13 of the 19. Marcus Tsohonis scored 16 points for Washington.