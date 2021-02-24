ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

02-04-21-29-39

(two, four, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $271,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Pick 3 Day

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

Pick 3 Night

1-4-9

(one, four, nine)

Pick 4 Day

9-5-2-8

(nine, five, two, eight)

Pick 4 Night

9-6-6-2

(nine, six, six, two)

Powerball

04-33-43-53-65, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(four, thirty-three, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Weekly Grand

02-12-14-16-30

(two, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, thirty)