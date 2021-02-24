Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE SHOOTING SETTLEMENT

Portland to pay $2M to settle fatal police shooting of teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland is set to pay $2 million to relatives of a teen suspected in an armed robbery and attempted carjacking who was shot and killed by police four years ago. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the settlement was reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit. Lawyers for Quanice Hayes’ family argued Hayes was not a threat when he was killed on Feb. 9, 2017. They say he was unarmed on his knees and moving forward in an attempt to lie on the ground in response to commands from officers. The lawsuit contends police acted unreasonably with excessive force. A grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by officers.

AP-US-MORMON CHURCH-SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT

Oregon man sues Mormon church over alleged sexual abuse

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit accusing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of not doing enough to protect him from a man he says sexually abused him in the 1980s. David Hiser is seeking $5.5 million in damages in the lawsuit filed Tuesday. Church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement the faith “condemns all forms of abuse” and will review the these allegations as they are filed in court. No listed phone number could immediately be found for the alleged abuser, Ron Kerlee, who isn’t named in the lawsuit. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT FINE

Florence café fined nearly $18K over COVID-19 rules

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon has fined a Florence restaurant nearly $18,000 for willfully exposing workers to COVID-19 after an investigation in which officials say compliance officers were threatened. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday announced the fine for The New Blue Hen. Officials say complaints led to an inspection which was carried out despite several people – including one carrying a firearm – who blocked the business’ entrance and threatened compliance officers. The investigation found the restaurant had been allowing indoor dining since at least Dec. 26. The restaurant didn’t immediately respond to The Register-Guard’s message seeking comment. The restaurant has 30 days to appeal.

BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT

Environmental attorney to lead Bureau of Land Management

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management announced that an attorney who previously worked on agency issues for environmental groups will serve as the new deputy director. The Daily Sentinel on Tuesday reported that the Department of the Interior said Nada Culver will effectively run the agency for the short term, replacing former agency director William Perry Pendley. The department said Culver’s new position is the first in the succession order, so she will perform delegated duties of the director. Pendley also occupied that role. The director position is subject to a Senate confirmation process following nomination by the president. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate someone as director.

MOTEL SHOOTING

1 dead, 2 hurt in Roseburg motel shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting Monday at a motel in Roseburg killed one person and injured two others. The News-Review reports court documents released Tuesday say 36-year-old Michael Benson was fatally shot while 40-year-old Spring Mack and 44-year-old Jessica Ashley were both injured. A hospital spokesperson said Mack was in fair condition at noon Tuesday. Ashley was transferred to Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland with life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not available. Devin McNamara was booked Monday into Douglas County Jail on suspicion of murder and assault. McNamara, of Roseburg, was being held on $750,000 bail for the three felony charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.

ALASKA AIRLINES-LAWSUIT

Airline ordered to pay $3.2M after woman falls, later dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has ordered Alaska Airlines to pay $3.2 million to the family of a 75-year-old disabled woman who died four months after falling down a Portland International Airport escalator. KGW reports the family of Bernice Kekona of Spokane, Washington, filed a wrongful death suit against Alaska Airlines in 2017, alleging neglect at the airport contributed to her injuries. The jury returned its verdict Monday. Kekona had been traveling from Hawaii to Spokane with a transfer of planes in Portland. She was disabled with an amputated leg and other health issues. The Seattle-based airline didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

OREGON-POWER OUTAGE

About 10,000 still without power in northwest Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — About 10,000 customers in northwest Oregon remained without power Tuesday morning almost two weeks after a strong winter storm knocked out electricity to more than 400,000. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the majority of outages, about 5,000, remained in the hardest hit areas of Clackamas County centered around Canby and Oregon City. On Monday, Portland General Electric President Maria Pope said she couldn’t provide an exact date that power would be completely restored to those areas. Pope said the last stretch of restorations were the most difficult for crews, because they were working on outages that bring back power to only a few customers at a time, making the process slower.

HOLDING WOMAN AGAINST WILL

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman for days

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls man faces kidnapping, rape and other charges after he allegedly kept a woman against her will for three days. The Herald and News reports court records say David Garcia is also accused of spraying the woman with bear mace and beating her from Thursday through Saturday. According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, once arrested Garcia tried repeatedly to contact the woman from the Klamath County Jail. Garcia is charged with kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse, coercion, strangulation and assault among other alleged crimes. He remained held in the Klamath County Jail as of Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.