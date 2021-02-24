Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CUTTING BRAKE LINES

Des Moines police search for man slashing car brake lines

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — Des Moines police are trying to identify a man who is slashing the brake lines on parked cars, leaving at least 18 vehicles sabotaged. Several porch cameras have recorded the man in the act of cutting through the lines. The footage shows him under some cars for less than a minute, but it’s all the time he needs to set up a driver for a serious crash. Jackie Tran had no idea her car had been targeted until she pulled out of the driveway and suddenly realized she couldn’t stop. Tran eventually pulled the parking brake but said the shock of nearly crashing left her in a panic.

KENNEWICK SHOOTING

1 critically injured, 1 dead after shooting in Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A 48-year-old shooting victim remained in critical condition after he was shot outside a Plymouth home in Benton County. The shooter then turned the gun on himself. The man died but Benton County sheriff’s investigators were still trying to confirm his identity Tuesday. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting at 4:30 p.m. Monday. It happened on Christy Road in the rural Benton County town close to the Columbia River near the Oregon border. Officials say initial reports were that the men were arguing outside one of the homes. One man opened fire and hit the 48-year-old man before running off.

LEGISLATURE-TRIBAL MASCOTS

Bill advanced to ban Native American mascots at schools

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has passed a measure that would ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images from being used as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington. The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration. If approved by the full Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, the ban would take effect Jan. 1. Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out a mascot, team name or logo. The ban does not apply to schools located within Native American areas or to schools in counties adjacent to Native American areas, as long as the nearest tribe is consulted and authorizes the use of the name.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

Senate OKs bill making police intervene to stop undue force

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Senate has approved a measure requiring police to intervene if they see a fellow officer using excessive force. The bill sponsored by Redmond Democrat Manka Dhingra passed 28-21 Tuesday over opposition from Republicans. It’s one of many police reform bills being considered in Olympia following widespread Black Lives Matter protests last year. Under the bill, officers would have to intervene to stop excessive force if they see it being used by another officer and they’re in a position to do so. It would also require police to report wrongdoing by another officer to that officer’s supervisor, and it would forbid retaliation against police who intervene or report wrongdoing.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PRIVATE DETENTION

Washington House aims to close Northwest immigration jail

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington House of Representatives has voted to ban for-profit, private detention facilities in the state, in a move aimed at shutting down the Northwest immigration detention center in Tacoma. The immigration lockup is operated by the GEO Group under a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The measure, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, passed 76-21 and now advances to the state Senate. It would allow GEO to continue operating the jail until its contract with ICE expires in 2025. Ortiz-Self cited reports of substandard food and medical care in private prisons. The company has said it provides for the safety of detainees in accordance with federal standards,

ALASKA AIRLINES-LAWSUIT

Airline ordered to pay $3.2M after woman falls, later dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has ordered Alaska Airlines to pay $3.2 million to the family of a 75-year-old disabled woman who died four months after falling down a Portland International Airport escalator. KGW reports the family of Bernice Kekona of Spokane, Washington, filed a wrongful death suit against Alaska Airlines in 2017, alleging neglect at the airport contributed to her injuries. The jury returned its verdict Monday. Kekona had been traveling from Hawaii to Spokane with a transfer of planes in Portland. She was disabled with an amputated leg and other health issues. The Seattle-based airline didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH AFRICA VARIANT

South African virus variant found in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health says the first known case of the coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa has surfaced in King County, and 19 additional cases of the variant first found in the UK have been identified. Officials said Tuesday that the South African variant was identified through genomic sequencing at the UW Medicine Virology Laboratory. The strain identified in the UK was first found a month ago in Washington state. With the additional cases announced Tuesday, officials say the total number of UK variant cases in the state has reached 39.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTRICITY DISCONNECTION MORATORIUM

Utility disconnection moratorium extended until July 31

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Utilities and Transportation Commission has extended protections for electric and natural gas customers struggling to pay their bills due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A previous order preventing investor-owned energy utilities from disconnecting customers that was set to expire on April 30 has been extended to July 31. In addition, utilities will continue to waive late fees and deposits through Jan. 27, 2022.

SUGARY DRINK-TAX

Sugary drinks targeted in new Washington state tax proposal

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A tax proposal under debate by Washington state lawmakers could raise the price of soda, juice and sweetened coffee drinks. KING-TV reported a state Senate bill would charge beverage distributors 1.75 cents for every ounce of a sweetened drink that has more than 20 calories in a 12-ounce serving. The measure would increase the cost of a 12-ounce can of regular soda by 21 cents. Sponsors of the bill say Washington would have the first statewide tax on sweet drinks. Funds raised by the tax would support public health programs and fund a health equity account for communities of color.

CRAB BOAT SINKING

Coast Guard opens hearing into 2019 sinking of crab boat

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — The Coast Guard has opened an inquiry into the deadly sinking of the crab boat Scandies Rose in the Gulf of Alaska. Five of the boat’s seven crew members lost their lives when it overturned in heavy seas and freezing spray near Sutwick Island the night of Dec. 31, 2019. The Seattle Times reports that the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigations is holding a two-week public hearing in Edmonds, Washington, that will include testimony from the vessel’s co-owner, two survivors, former crew and naval architects. It’s aimed at finding a probable cause of the sinking, as well as recommendations for improving safety in the Alaska fleet that joins in winter harvests for snow and king crab.