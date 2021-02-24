AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Thursday, Feb. 25 11:00 AM AASHTO Washington Briefing continues (virtual) – American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Washington Briefing continues, held virtually. Day two speakers include Republicans Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. Sam Graves; Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio; Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti; New Hampshire Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan; Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson; Washington State Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Amy Scarton; Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian; Michigan Department of Transportation Chief Engineer and COO Tony Kratofil; Utah Department of Transportation Executive Director Carlos Braceras; Hawaii Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen; and Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 28 CANCELED: Portland International Auto Show – CANCELED: Portland International Auto Show * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Portland, OR

Thursday, Feb. 25 Walgreens begins receiving weekly allocation of over 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in multiple states – Walgreens begins receiving a weekly allocation of over 480,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses and support administration in multiple states and jurisdictions, including: Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin and Wyoming * Walgreens began in-store vaccinations in 17 states and jurisdictions as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on 12 Feb

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Feb. 25 FLIR Systems Inc: Q4 2020 Results

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Feb. 26 NIKE Inc: Q1 2021 Ex-dividend date

