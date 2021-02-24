Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:10 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SYMBOLS

Last year, protesters against racial injustice toppled numerous statues around the country. Now, one of the first works of art to emerge in their place depicts an unsung hero of the Lewis and Clark expedition. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

CLIMATE VULNERABLE COMMUNITIES

Residents of 152 cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest are particularly vulnerable to climate-fueled wildfires. Residents of 60 other communities are most susceptible to floods. And people living in 75 towns are most liable to suffer — maybe even die — because of heat waves. By Peter Fairley, InvestigateWest SENT: 1840 words.

STATE CAPITOL MONUMENT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Capitol will receive a new monument honoring the state’s first Black pioneer George Bush and his son, William Owen Bush, who was the state’s first Black lawmaker. SENT: 350 words.

IN BRIEF

INTERSTATE 5 SHOOTINGS PLEA: Man who worked as UPS driver pleads guilty in I-5 shootings.

IMMIGRATION THREAT CHARGE: Man charged over alleged threat to have someone deported.

OREGON POWER OUTAGES: Pacific Power completes restoring power; crews to help PGE.

WIFE KILLED HUSBAND ARRESTED: Man arrested, charged with murder in wife’s death.

KENNEWICK SHOOTING: 1 critically injured, 1 dead after shooting in Benton County.

The AP-Portland, Ore.