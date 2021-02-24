Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Wednesday, Feb. 24 10:00 AM NCAI Executive Council Winter Session continues (virtual) – National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session (aka Tribal Nations Legislative Summit) continues, held virtually. Speakers today include Democratic Reps. Derek Kilmer, Raul Grijalva, Raul Ruiz and Frank Pallone; Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman; Department of Agriculture Office of Tribal Relations Director Dawn Thompson; Department of Energy Office of Indian Energy Senior Advisor Wahleah Johns

Wednesday, Feb. 24 2:00 PM BPC and XR Association host discussion on the impacts of virtual and augmented reality (virtual) – Bipartisan Policy Center and the XR Association host ‘The Future of Reality: The Potential Impacts of Virtual and Augmented Reality’ online event, exploring the challenges and opportunities of immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality and the potential policy implications for responsibly advancing their many different applications. Includes keynotes from Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, Republican Sen. Todd Young, BPC Board Chairman Robbie Bach and XR Association CEO Elizabeth Hyman, and panel discussion with University of Texas at Austin School of Information Assistant Professor Jakki Bailey, Center for Democracy and Technology Privacy and Data Director Michelle Richardson, and Microsoft Consumer Affairs Director and Senior Policy Counsel Frank Torres

Thursday, Feb. 25 10:00 AM NCAI Executive Council Winter Session continues (virtual) – National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session (aka Tribal Nations Legislative Summit) continues, held virtually. Speakers today include Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

