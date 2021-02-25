BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SUPREME COURT DRUG POSSESSION

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the state’s felony drug possession law because — unlike the laws of every other state — it did not require prosecutors to prove someone knowingly or intentionally possessed drugs. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 560 words. Will be updated.

FRATERNITY ALCOHOL DEATH

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pullman police are recommending misdemeanor charges for seven fraternity members involved in the heavy drinking that led to a 19-year-old Washington State University student’s death by alcohol poisoning. SENT: 360 words.

OREGON SENATE GOP BOYCOTT

SALEM, Ore. — Republicans in the Oregon Senate boycotted Thursday’s session, using a tactic they have employed in the past two years to assert their will by stopping work in the Democratic-led Legislature — this time over the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

GRASS SEED MONEY LAUNDERING: Man accused in $15M grass seed money laundering schemes.

MAN INDICTED ATTACK: Man in King County Jail ID’d as suspect through DNA analysis indicted in Oregon attack

STATE PATROL EMPLOYEE ARREST: State Patrol worker arrested in child sex sting operation

DRIVE BY SHOOTINGS: Yakima police respond to 2 drive-by shootings