Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials have confirmed two more cases of Idaho residents infected with COVID-19 variants, including the first known case of a resident infected with the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday that the person with the UK variant infection lives in Ada County and recently traveled out of state. Officials believe she was exposed during her travels, and are working to identify people she had close contact with who may have been exposed. Public health officials also confirmed that a second person has been infected with the South African variant of coronavirus in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed law that would allow state agencies to skip the Idaho attorney general’s office to instead hire more expensive private-practice attorneys whenever they choose overwhelmingly passed the Idaho House on Wednesday. The legislation, sponsored by Republican Nampa Reps. Bruce Skaug and John Vander Woude, passed on a 54-15 vote and now goes to the Senate for consideration. Supporters of the legislation contend the attorney general’s office frequently interprets the law contrary to the opinion lawmakers want to hear, and agencies should be able to shop around for lawyers. Opponents say shopping around at private law firms for potentially unsound legal opinions will cost taxpayers money.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho parents have been sentenced to prison for child abuse after their weeks-old daughter suffered broken bones and severe brain damage. Doctors say the child may never fully recover. The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified guilty pleas to felony child abuse charge on Monday, acknowledging there was enough evidence to convict but declining to admit to the crime. James Berry’s defense attorney said his client gave the plea because he couldn’t remember what caused the injuries. The attorney representing Amanda Berry told the court his client had mental illness.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic lawmakers from the Idaho House and Senate blasted their Republican colleagues for engaging in what they called a power grab from the governor, local governments and voters while key legislation languishes. House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel and Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward-Engelking said Wednesday the Republican majority has accomplished little near the mid-point of the legislative session. The lawmakers say important issues such as property tax relief and education are being ignored. GOP Rep. Brent Crane, chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, countered that Republicans were fulfilling promises they made heading into the session involving the rebalancing of power and property tax relief.