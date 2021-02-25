Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Last year, protesters against racial injustice toppled numerous statues around the country. Now, one of the first works of art to emerge in their place depicts an unsung hero of the Lewis and Clark expedition. A huge bust of York, a Black man who was enslaved by William Clark and who was the first African-American to cross the continent and reach the Pacific Ocean, is sitting atop a pedestal amid a lushly forested park in Portland, Oregon. It was placed there in the dead of night last weekend by persons unknown. People have flocked to the bust and it has raised awareness about York’s life.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Roseburg man who shot at cars along Interstate 5 in southwest Oregon from his UPS vehicle has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. The Jackson County District Attorneys Office said in a news release Tuesday that Kenneth Ayers pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of reckless endangerment and multiple counts of criminal mischief. The incidents, investigated by the Oregon State Police and local law enforcement agencies, happened from May into August 2020. Ayers was arrested in his UPS vehicle on Aug. 19 after a woman was shot while driving on the interstate between Gold Hill and Central Point.

UNDATED (AP) — Residents of 152 cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest are particularly vulnerable to climate-fueled wildfires. Residents of 60 other communities are most susceptible to floods. And people living in 75 towns are most liable to suffer — maybe even die — because of heat waves. That’s according to a new analysis released Wednesday, Feb. 24, by news agency InvestigateWest and planning firm Headwaters Economics. It drills down to towns where, for example, sparse tree canopies and older residents make communities more susceptible to heat waves than younger populations in leafier places.

UNDATED (AP) — President Joe Biden has formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump. One sought to cut funding from several cities that the former president deemed “anarchist” havens. Trump issued that memorandum in September to identify cities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities” following riots during anti-police and anti-racism protests over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Biden also repealed a Trump order that called for architects of federal buildings to stick to what he called “America’s beloved landmark buildings” for inspiration for new construction.