Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Yakima police responded to two drive-by shootings, arresting four suspects in one of the cases. The first was shortly after noon when a 17-year-old boy walking near the Garfield Elementary School was shot by someone in a vehicle that pulled up next to him. The boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Around 2:25 p.m., police spotted a stolen car connected with the shooting. It sped, striking a school bus, rolling over and damaging other cars. Four people inside were arrested. At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at Kiwanis Park, where a 19-year-old was shot in the lower extremities.

SEATTLE (AP) — A court commissioner has granted an emergency order temporarily stopping the City of Seattle from disclosing records that would have identified six Seattle police officers who attended the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol insurrection. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Commissioner Bradford Moore’s temporary restraining order — sought by the officers in legal pleadings — halts the city’s planned release of investigation and personnel information in response to public-records requests until March 10. A judge is set to decide that day whether to grant the officers a permanent injunction.

UNDATED (AP) — Last year, protesters against racial injustice toppled numerous statues around the country. Now, one of the first works of art to emerge in their place depicts an unsung hero of the Lewis and Clark expedition. A huge bust of York, a Black man who was enslaved by William Clark and who was the first African-American to cross the continent and reach the Pacific Ocean, is sitting atop a pedestal amid a lushly forested park in Portland, Oregon. It was placed there in the dead of night last weekend by persons unknown. People have flocked to the bust and it has raised awareness about York’s life.

UNDATED (AP) — Residents of 152 cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest are particularly vulnerable to climate-fueled wildfires. Residents of 60 other communities are most susceptible to floods. And people living in 75 towns are most liable to suffer — maybe even die — because of heat waves. That’s according to a new analysis released Wednesday, Feb. 24, by news agency InvestigateWest and planning firm Headwaters Economics. It drills down to towns where, for example, sparse tree canopies and older residents make communities more susceptible to heat waves than younger populations in leafier places.