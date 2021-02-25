Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Top Seattle prospect Jarred Kelenic and his agent believe the 21-year-old outfielder has been kept off the Mariners’ major league roster because of his refusal to accept a long-term contract offer from the franchise. Kelenic and agent Brody Scoffield told USA Today they believe Kelenic is being punished by the Mariners. Scoffield says it was made clear that Kelenic would have made his debut during the shortened 2020 season had he signed the deal.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 19 USC faces Colorado in the marquee game in the Pac-12 Conference this week. The conference race got a little tighter following the Trojans’ home loss to Arizona last week. USC leads the conference race at 13-3, but is just a half-game ahead of rival UCLA. Colorado won the first meeting against USC 72-62 at the Galen Center on Dec. 31 and has won five straight in the series. On the women’s side, No. 4 Stanford hosts rival California after clinching its first regular-season title since 2014 last week.