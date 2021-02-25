Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SYMBOLS

Bust of Black hero of Lewis & Clark trip goes up in Portland

Last year, protesters against racial injustice toppled numerous statues around the country. Now, one of the first works of art to emerge in their place depicts an unsung hero of the Lewis and Clark expedition. A huge bust of York, a Black man who was enslaved by William Clark and who was the first African-American to cross the continent and reach the Pacific Ocean, is sitting atop a pedestal amid a lushly forested park in Portland, Oregon. It was placed there in the dead of night last weekend by persons unknown. People have flocked to the bust and it has raised awareness about York’s life.

INTERSTATE 5 SHOOTINGS-PLEA

Man who worked as UPS driver pleads guilty in I-5 shootings

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Roseburg man who shot at cars along Interstate 5 in southwest Oregon from his UPS vehicle has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. The Jackson County District Attorneys Office said in a news release Tuesday that Kenneth Ayers pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of reckless endangerment and multiple counts of criminal mischief. The incidents, investigated by the Oregon State Police and local law enforcement agencies, happened from May into August 2020. Ayers was arrested in his UPS vehicle on Aug. 19 after a woman was shot while driving on the interstate between Gold Hill and Central Point.

CLIMATE-VULNERABLE COMMUNITIES

InvestigateWest: Cascadia mapping shows climate inequities

Residents of 152 cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest are particularly vulnerable to climate-fueled wildfires. Residents of 60 other communities are most susceptible to floods. And people living in 75 towns are most liable to suffer — maybe even die — because of heat waves. That’s according to a new analysis released Wednesday, Feb. 24, by news agency InvestigateWest and planning firm Headwaters Economics. It drills down to towns where, for example, sparse tree canopies and older residents make communities more susceptible to heat waves than younger populations in leafier places.

AP-US-BIDEN-REVOCATIONS

Biden revokes Trump orders on ‘anarchist’ cities and more

President Joe Biden has formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump. One sought to cut funding from several cities that the former president deemed “anarchist” havens. Trump issued that memorandum in September to identify cities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities” following riots during anti-police and anti-racism protests over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Biden also repealed a Trump order that called for architects of federal buildings to stick to what he called “America’s beloved landmark buildings” for inspiration for new construction.

OREGON POWER OUTAGES

Pacific Power completes restoring power; crews to help PGE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pacific Power says it finished restoring power following powerful ice storms on Sunday and that some of its crews plan to help Portland General Electric, which still has about 4,000 customers waiting for power. KOIN-TV reports Pacific Power predominantly serves the southern part of Oregon, but also serves cities such as Corvallis, Lincoln City, Bend and Astoria. At times, more than 80,000 Pacific customers were without power. The company had more than 400 field personnel working 24/7 through ice and snow to restore power. PGE said Tuesday it could still be another week before all power is restored and that crews from multiple states had been helping out.

IMMIGRATION THREAT-CHARGE

Man charged over alleged threat to have someone deported

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend man is facing a criminal charge for allegedly threatening to have someone deported. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Thomas Schlossmacher was charged with extortion on Wednesday. Hummel says Schlossmacher partially paid a Redmond man who is a US citizen for landscaping work by giving the man his pickup truck. Hummel says a dispute over the final payment details led Schlossmacher to send the man a text message demanding he respond or he would contact immigration officials. It wasn’t immediately known if Schlossmacher has a lawyer to comment on the case.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT FINE

Another Florence restaurant fined over COVID-19 restrictions

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — State officials have fined another Florence restaurant for several violations of guidelines meant to protect employees from COVID-19. The Register-Guard reports Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Wednesday it had fined Firehouse Restaurant & Lounge over $18,000 for allowing indoor dining, failing to have an infection control plan and not conducting a risk assessment. The restaurant is closed Wednesdays and didn’t immediately respond to a request from the newspaper for comment. OSHA officials say they decided to conduct the inspection by phone after “an investigation of social media posts and websites discovered the potential for armed people to block access to the business.”

HONDURAS-PRESIDENT

Honduras leader warns drug cooperation with US endangered

TEGUCIGALPÁ, Honduras (AP) — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is warning that antinarcotics cooperation with the United States could “collapse” if U.S. authorities believe “false testimony” in U.S. courts accusing him of cooperating with traffickers. Hernández spoke before the Central American country’s legislature Wednesday, a day after several Democratic U.S. senators backed a bill calling on President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on Hernández and “determine whether he is a specially designated narcotics trafficker.” Hernández has repeated denied testimony by witnesses in U.S. drug prosecutions accusing him of protecting and taking bribes from traffickers. He has not been charged, however.