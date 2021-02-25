Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Yakima police respond to 2 drive-by shootings

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Yakima police responded to two drive-by shootings, arresting four suspects in one of the cases. The first was shortly after noon when a 17-year-old boy walking near the Garfield Elementary School was shot by someone in a vehicle that pulled up next to him. The boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Around 2:25 p.m., police spotted a stolen car connected with the shooting. It sped, striking a school bus, rolling over and damaging other cars. Four people inside were arrested. At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at Kiwanis Park, where a 19-year-old was shot in the lower extremities.

Court blocks release of records about cops in DC on Jan. 6

SEATTLE (AP) — A court commissioner has granted an emergency order temporarily stopping the City of Seattle from disclosing records that would have identified six Seattle police officers who attended the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol insurrection. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Commissioner Bradford Moore’s temporary restraining order — sought by the officers in legal pleadings — halts the city’s planned release of investigation and personnel information in response to public-records requests until March 10. A judge is set to decide that day whether to grant the officers a permanent injunction.

Bust of Black hero of Lewis & Clark trip goes up in Portland

Last year, protesters against racial injustice toppled numerous statues around the country. Now, one of the first works of art to emerge in their place depicts an unsung hero of the Lewis and Clark expedition. A huge bust of York, a Black man who was enslaved by William Clark and who was the first African-American to cross the continent and reach the Pacific Ocean, is sitting atop a pedestal amid a lushly forested park in Portland, Oregon. It was placed there in the dead of night last weekend by persons unknown. People have flocked to the bust and it has raised awareness about York’s life.

InvestigateWest: Cascadia mapping shows climate inequities

Residents of 152 cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest are particularly vulnerable to climate-fueled wildfires. Residents of 60 other communities are most susceptible to floods. And people living in 75 towns are most liable to suffer — maybe even die — because of heat waves. That’s according to a new analysis released Wednesday, Feb. 24, by news agency InvestigateWest and planning firm Headwaters Economics. It drills down to towns where, for example, sparse tree canopies and older residents make communities more susceptible to heat waves than younger populations in leafier places.

Washington Capitol to honor Black pioneer with monument

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Capitol will receive a new monument honoring the state’s first Black pioneer George Bush and his son, William Owen Bush, who was the state’s first Black lawmaker. KUOW-FM reported that the state Department of Enterprise Services, which oversees the Capitol Campus, announced Tuesday that the monument is a collaboration between the department and the Washington State Historical Society. Bush, who was biracial, helped lead families from Missouri in 1844 to settle in what is now Tumwater, Washington. The monument is expected to receive funding through an appropriation made by the state Legislature last year. The installment could happen as early as this summer.

Federal watchdog blasts FAA over certification of Boeing jet

Federal auditors are issuing fresh criticism of the government agency that approved the Boeing 737 Max. The Transportation Department’s inspector general said Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration must improve its process for certifying new planes. The auditors say the FAA didn’t understand a key flight-control system that played a role in two deadly crashes of Boeing Max jets. They also say the FAA doesn’t properly deal with integrating new technologies into existing planes. They also say the FAA suffers from weak management and oversight.

Biden revokes Trump orders on ‘anarchist’ cities and more

President Joe Biden has formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump. One sought to cut funding from several cities that the former president deemed “anarchist” havens. Trump issued that memorandum in September to identify cities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities” following riots during anti-police and anti-racism protests over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Biden also repealed a Trump order that called for architects of federal buildings to stick to what he called “America’s beloved landmark buildings” for inspiration for new construction.

Senate OKs measure creating state Office of Cybersecurity

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has unanimously passed a measure that creates a state Office of Cybersecurity. The bill, drafted in response to a security breach that exposed personal information from around 1.6 million unemployment claims filed last year, passed the chamber on Wednesday. It now heads to the House for consideration. Under the proposed law, the office would set security policies and develop centralized protocols for managing the state’s information technology assets. The measure would direct all state entities _ institutions of higher education, the Legislature, the judiciary, and state agencies _ to adopt programs that incorporate cybersecurity standards set by the office and to report any major cybersecurity incident within 24 hours.

King County homelessness “czar’ candidate declines job

SEATTLE (AP) — County officials say a homelessness and racial-equity consultant from Atlanta has declined an offer from King County leaders to run their Regional Homelessness Authority. The Seattle Times reports it is unclear why Regina Cannon declined the offer. Cannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. This is another setback for the long-delayed setup of a Regional Homelessness Authority, which is supposed to get the county on the same page in responding to homelessness. The coronavirus pandemic, the shift to doing public business online, and infighting between suburban leaders and Seattle and the county have slowed the search.

Judge upholds Seattle eviction regulations

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has rejected a landlord group’s challenge to several Seattle laws meant to protect renters from eviction once the coronavirus pandemic moratorium expires. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender found the laws, including Seattle’s ban on winter evictions, largely constitutional. The Rental Housing Association of Washington sued in an effort to block the laws, arguing the regulations would gut their rights under state law.