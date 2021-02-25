Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Friday, Feb. 26 9:00 AM Denver Democracy Summit (virtual) – Denver Democracy Summit opens, hosted virtually by the Josef Korbel School of International Studies in partnership with the Alliance of Democracies Foundation. Day one speakers include Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, University of Denver Chancellor Jeremy Haefner, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Freedom House President Michael Abramowitz, and Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang

Weblinks: https://korbel.du.edu/DDS, https://twitter.com/josefkorbel

Contacts: Josef Korbel School, korbeladm@du.edu, 1 303 871 2324

Thursday, Feb. 25 10:00 AM Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Salmon and Trout Advisory Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.dfw.state.or.us/

Contacts: Kevin Herkamp , Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, 1 503 947 6232

Thursday, Feb. 25 11:00 AM Dem Reps. Peter DeFazio and Marcy Kaptur call for action on manufacturing and infrastructure (virtual) – Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio and Marcy Kaptur join leaders from the BlueGreen Alliance to call for action on manufacturing and infrastructure to anchor recovery efforts, via virtual news conference

Weblinks: http://defazio.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepPeterDeFazio

Contacts: Office of Rep. Peter DeFazio, 1 202 225 6416

Participants can join via this link: https://tinyurl.com/brsmnsxc; Passcode: 454519

Thursday, Feb. 25 12:15 PM Senate Dems announce new data on the American Rescue Plan’s expansion of CTC and the EITC – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Cory Booker, Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown, and Bennet announce new data about the American Rescue Plan’s expansions of the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, via press call

Weblinks: http://www.booker.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/CoryBooker

Contacts: Tom Pietrykoski, Sen. Booker State Press Secretary, Thomas_Pietrykoski@booker.senate.gov, 1 973 704 3736

Dial-in: Toll-Free: 877-226-8196; Participant Code: 945336

Thursday, Feb. 25 2:15 PM Bicameral Dems discuss Equality Act – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats Sens. Cory Booker, Jeff Merkley and Tammy Baldwin and Reps. David Cicilline, Jerrold Nadler, and Mark Takano hold press conference ahead of House passage of the Equality Act, which expands the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other existing laws to extend anti-discrimination protections for both sexual orientation and gender identity

Location: HVC Studio A, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, First St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

Mandatory TV pool on Cap DA 12 (available on Ray Return 1 in 2072 RHOB). Only one editorial rep per outlet. Face masks and appropriate distancing are required. (Access thru HVC 117.)

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 28 CANCELED: Portland International Auto Show – CANCELED: Portland International Auto Show * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandautoshow.com/, https://twitter.com/PDXautoshow, #PortlandAutoShow

Contacts: Joe Rohatynski, Rohatynski/Harlow PR, joe@joepr.com, 1 313 378 6570

Thursday, Feb. 25 Walgreens begins receiving weekly allocation of over 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in multiple states – Walgreens begins receiving a weekly allocation of over 480,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses and support administration in multiple states and jurisdictions, including: Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin and Wyoming * Walgreens began in-store vaccinations in 17 states and jurisdictions as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on 12 Feb

Weblinks: http://www.walgreens.com/, https://twitter.com/WalgreensNews

Contacts: Rebekah Pajak, Walgreens media, media@walgreens.com

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Feb. 25 FLIR Systems Inc: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Lasse Glassen, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investors@flir.com, 1 424 238 6249

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Feb. 26 NIKE Inc: Q1 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828