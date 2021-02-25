Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON GUN CONTROL

SALEM, Ore. — Democrats in an Oregon Senate committee on Thursday unanimously approved a bill that would allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license can bring guns into a public building. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

OREGON SENATE GOP BOYCOTT

SALEM, Ore. — Republicans in the Oregon Senate boycotted Thursday’s session, using a tactic they have employed in the past two years to assert their will by stopping work in the Democratic-led Legislature — this time over the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

STIMULUS OREGON TAXES

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal stimulus payments last year during the COVID pandemic will will generate $112 million in additional Oregon taxes because of a quirk in state tax law and mean many people are on the hook for a higher tax bill. SENT: 420 words.

MEMBER EXCHANGE OFFICER LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An officer who made headlines for excessive use of force allegations and a whistleblower lawsuit resigned from the Springfield Police Department at the end of 2020. By Megan Banta of the Register-Guard. SENT: 1210 words.

IN BRIEF

POLICE FATAL GUNFIRE EXCHANGE: Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in gunfire exchange with police.

GRASS SEED MONEY LAUNDERING: Man accused in $15M grass seed money laundering schemes.

MAN INDICTED ATTACK: Man in King County Jail ID’d as suspect through DNA analysis indicted in Oregon attack

