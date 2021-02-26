BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:00 p.m.

CONGRESS-WILDERNESS BILL

The House passed legislation Friday that would create about 1.5 million acres of new wilderness and incorporate nearly 1,200 miles of waterways into the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. It is one of the largest land protection packages Congress has ever considered and covers almost 3 million acres of public lands, overwhelmingly in Colorado, California, Washington and Arizona. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 650 words. AP Photos.

TAXPAYER SPENDING-INVESTIGATION

KENNEWICK, Wash. – An investigation in Washington state has found more than $20,000 of taxpayer money improperly went to support a failed campaign in 2017 for improvements at a convention center in Kennewick. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. – Gov. Kate Brown says all Oregonians who are 16 and older will be eligible to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine no later than July 1. By Sara Cline. SENT: 700 words.

SPORTS

HKN—KRAKEN-COLLEGE HOCKEY

The Seattle Kraken are trying to help revive a college hockey program more than 1,000 miles from their home rink. SENT: 270 words.

OLY-OF-COLLEGE STARS

Division I softball is providing a training ground this season for players preparing for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Japan. By Cliff Brunt. SENT: 790 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF

—SIDEWALK DEATH-LAWSUIT: Lawsuit claims sidewalk caused man’s death in Vancouver.

—OPEN MEETINGS SETTLEMENT: Selah pays $45K to settle lawsuit over open meetings.