Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries around the world. The donation from the humanitarian arm of the Utah-based faith goes to UNICEF as part of the organization’s work with the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative. That program sent its long-awaited first delivery Wednesday to Ghana. Officials have hailed the initiative as the first time the world has delivered a highly sought-after vaccine to poor countries during an ongoing outbreak, but it has been hampered by limited global supply of doses and logistical problems.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options. The bill passed the House State Affairs Committee on a 10-4 vote Thursday despite opposition from those on both sides of the abortion debate. It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law. Supporters say the legislation would stop some women from obtaining abortions. Opponents said it would also stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials have confirmed two more cases of Idaho residents infected with COVID-19 variants, including the first known case of a resident infected with the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday that the person with the UK variant infection lives in Ada County and recently traveled out of state. Officials believe she was exposed during her travels, and are working to identify people she had close contact with who may have been exposed. Public health officials also confirmed that a second person has been infected with the South African variant of coronavirus in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho lawmakers have dropped their lawsuit against the Republican-led state Legislature and legislative leadership that alleged lax coronavirus protocols at the Statehouse. Democratic state Reps. Sue Chew and Muffy Davis notified a federal court Wednesday that they were dismissing the lawsuit. The court filing didn’t reveal why they dropped the case. Both have health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19. Idaho’s legislative leaders have declined to require masks, and lawmakers aren’t allowed to attend and vote remotely. Attorneys for the Legislature said there are rules allowing lawmakers to lower their risk of infection, including requesting the installation of plastic glass dividers around their desks on the House floor.