Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have boycotted an Oregon Senate session, using a tactic they had employed in the past two years to assert their will by stopping work in the Democratic-led Legislature. This time it was over the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod said the Legislature “has abdicated too much responsibility” to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. He demanded legislation aimed at school reopenings, vaccine distribution, economic recovery and government accountability. Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner accused Senate Republicans of irresponsible actions against democracy. Oregon’s 2020 legislative session imploded after Republicans boycotted over a climate change measure. Republicans also did two walkouts in 2019.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has xtended Oregon’s declaration of a state of emergency until May 2 as confirmed COVID-19 cases drop but hundreds of new cases continue to be reported daily.The Oregon Health Authority reported 553 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 154,554. The state’s death toll is 2,204. The emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued, including her orders surrounding reopening Oregon, childcare, schools and higher education operations. The emergency declaration did not go unnoticed. Oregon Republican senators refused to show up to Thursday’s floor session, objecting to the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions and handling of reopening schools, vaccine rollout and economic recovery.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats in an Oregon Senate committee have unanimously approved a bill that would allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license into a public building, over the opposition of Republicans and numerous gun owners. The Judiciary Committee recommended the bill be passed by the full Senate with amendments. If that happens, it would then go to the House. Under current Oregon law, a person with a concealed handgun license can possesses a firearm or other weapon while in a public building. Some 2,000 pieces of written testimony came in. It underscores the passion people feel in support of, and opposition to, gun control.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal stimulus payments last year during the COVID pandemic will will generate $112 million in additional Oregon taxes because of a quirk in state tax law and mean many people are on the hook for a higher tax bill. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the taxes will affect 877,000 Oregonian taxpayers, about half of all those who received federal stimulus payments in 2020 and early in 2021. They would owe an average of about $130 apiece from just the first stimulus payments last spring; many lower income workers would owe $100 or more. Lawmakers from both parties say that’s unfair, and the Legislature is examining a fix that would wipe out the higher tax bill. But with the April tax filing date approaching it’s not clear there’s consensus to make a change.