Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Clark County woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Vancouver claiming that poor sidewalk maintenance contributed to her brother’s death. The lawsuit says Robert Willard Smith was found dead on the sidewalk on N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd. on Jan. 28, 2020. The lawsuit says the sidewalk was in a “state of serious disrepair.” It says the city of Vancouver has a duty to keep sidewalks safe. It was filed by Christine Troutt, the deceased man’s sister. Troutt is seeking an undetermined amount in damages and legal fees.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Members of the Washington’s Clark County Republican Party have voted to formally censure Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, of Battle Ground, over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. The Columbian reports in a rowdy gathering at a church Tuesday, the group pledged to withhold funds from Herrera Beutler’s future campaigns unless she appears in person at the group’s meeting in May to “explain her action.” The resolution passed by a wide margin. The censure criticized the impeachment process as lacking proper procedure. Herrera Beutler has said she voted to impeach Trump because he “incited a riot intended to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.”

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads to the House for consideration. The bill would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s grounds.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said none of the state’s regions will revert back to more restrictive COVID-19 requirements under the state’s economic reopening plan. Inslee on Thursday announced the pause in potential rollbacks amid dropping case counts across the state. While all 39 counties are currently in the second phase of the plan _ which includes limited indoor dining at restaurants _ the governor has yet to provide information about what subsequent phases might look like.