Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme added 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 1 Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home with a 89-75 win over Santa Clara. The Bulldogs won their 27th straight overall dating to last season, but struggled to shake the Broncos for most of the night. Jalen Suggs nearly had a triple-double finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Joel Ayayi added 11 points for Gonzaga. Guglielmo Caruso led Santa Clara with 19 points and Giordan Williams added 18 points.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Chris Duarte had 17 of his 24 points in the final 10 minutes and Oregon held off Stanford for a 71-68 win. Duarte’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left gave the Ducks the lead for good at 65-64. Chandler Lawson followed 48 seconds later with a dunk for a three-point lead and Oregon made 4 of 6 from the foul line to hang on. Oregon kept its conference title hopes alive with four regular season games remaining on its schedule. Jaiden Delaire led Stanford with 15 points. The Cardinal’s leading scorer and rebounder, Oscar da Silva, missed the game due to a lower extremity injury.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 31 points and Kimani Lawrence 21 with 20 rebounds as Arizona State pulled away with a late 8-0 run to defeat Washington 80-72. Alonzo Verge and Lawrence made six free throws as the final 58 seconds ticked away, and Lawrence added a fast-break layup off a steal as Arizona State took control at the very end in a game that saw 11 lead changes and nine ties. Quade Green led Washington with 16 points but was 2 of 7 from distance. Jamal Bey finished with 14 points and Erik Stevenson scored 13.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo scored 19 points and Arizona shut down Washington State, pulling away for a 69-53 victory. Arizona led 28-24 at halftime. The Wildcats had a solid offensive performance in a game where the Cougars slowed the pace. They shot 50% and had a 40-32 rebounding advantage but the real difference was on the defensive end where Arizona shut down Washington State’s top scorer and hottest scorer. Noah Williams, who had a school record 72 points in two games last weekend, was held to eight points on 2-of-15 shooting, 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Isaac Bonton, who averages 18.4, was held to three in 19 minutes in his first game back after missing three games with an ankle injury.The Cougars ended up shooting 7 of 28 behind the arc and 20 of 63 overall (31.7%)