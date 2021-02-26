ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Star Draw

04-20-26-28-39

(four, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Mega Millions

11-15-37-62-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)

Pick 3 Day

7-0-4

(seven, zero, four)

Pick 3 Night

4-5-0

(four, five, zero)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-0-3

(eight, five, zero, three)

Pick 4 Night

6-7-6-2

(six, seven, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $106 million