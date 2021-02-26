Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL RIOT-DISINFORMATION NATION

A faction of local, county and state Republican officials is pushing lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories that echo those that helped inspire the violent U.S. Capitol siege, online messaging that is spreading quickly through GOP ranks fueled by algorithms that boost extreme content. The Associated Press reviewed public and private social media accounts of nearly 1,000 federal, state, and local elected and appointed Republican officials nationwide, many of whom have voiced support for the Jan. 6 insurrection or demanded that the 2020 presidential election be overturned, sometimes in deleted posts or now-removed online forums. By Garance Burke, Martha Mendoza, Juliet Linderman and Larry Fenn. SENT: 3000 words. WITH AP Photos and Video.

ALSO: CAPITOL RIOT-DISINFORMATION NATION-ABRIDGED, 1100 words.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE BILL

NAMPA — Residents of Idaho could see millions of dollars in rental assistance during the pandemic if the governor signs a bill authorizing the spending. The Idaho Senate unanimously voted on Thursday to authorize the spending of $175 million in rental assistance from funds the state was granted under a coronavirus relief bill signed into law in December by former President Donald Trump, the Idaho Press reported. SENT: 270 words.

MORMON CHURCH-VACCINE GRANT

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday it has donated $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world. The donation from the humanitarian arm of the Utah-based faith is going to UNICEF as part of the organization’s work with the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative, which this week sent its long-awaited first deliveries to Ghana and Ivory Coast. By Brady McCombs. SENT: 260 words.