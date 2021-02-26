Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ABORTION-FUNDING BAN

Bill to defund abortion providers passes House committee

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options. The bill passed the House State Affairs Committee on a 10-4 vote Thursday despite opposition from those on both sides of the abortion debate. It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law. Supporters say the legislation would stop some women from obtaining abortions. Opponents said it would also stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Health officials report first UK COVID-19 variant in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials have confirmed two more cases of Idaho residents infected with COVID-19 variants, including the first known case of a resident infected with the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday that the person with the UK variant infection lives in Ada County and recently traveled out of state. Officials believe she was exposed during her travels, and are working to identify people she had close contact with who may have been exposed. Public health officials also confirmed that a second person has been infected with the South African variant of coronavirus in Idaho.

LEGISLATURE-CORONAVIRUS LAWSUIT

Idaho lawmakers drop coronavirus lawsuit against Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho lawmakers have dropped their lawsuit against the Republican-led state Legislature and legislative leadership that alleged lax coronavirus protocols at the Statehouse. Democratic state Reps. Sue Chew and Muffy Davis notified a federal court Wednesday that they were dismissing the lawsuit. The court filing didn’t reveal why they dropped the case. Both have health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19. Idaho’s legislative leaders have declined to require masks, and lawmakers aren’t allowed to attend and vote remotely. Attorneys for the Legislature said there are rules allowing lawmakers to lower their risk of infection, including requesting the installation of plastic glass dividers around their desks on the House floor.

OUTSIDE ATTORNEYS-IDAHO

House OKs bill to let agencies bypass Idaho Attorney General

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed law that would allow state agencies to skip the Idaho attorney general’s office to instead hire more expensive private-practice attorneys whenever they choose overwhelmingly passed the Idaho House on Wednesday. The legislation, sponsored by Republican Nampa Reps. Bruce Skaug and John Vander Woude, passed on a 54-15 vote and now goes to the Senate for consideration. Supporters of the legislation contend the attorney general’s office frequently interprets the law contrary to the opinion lawmakers want to hear, and agencies should be able to shop around for lawyers. Opponents say shopping around at private law firms for potentially unsound legal opinions will cost taxpayers money.

CAPITOL RIOT-DISINFORMATION NATION

Some local GOP leaders fire up base with conspiracies, lies

A faction of local, county and state Republican officials across the country is pushing lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories online that echo those that helped inspire the U.S. Capitol insurrection. These GOP officials’ posts are being amplified by algorithms that boost extreme content, allowing the officials to grow their bases on social media and exert outsize sway on their communities, city councils, county boards and state assemblies. The Associated Press reviewed social media accounts of nearly 1,000 federal, state and local elected and appointed Republican officials. The rhetoric exposes the GOP’s internal struggle over whether it can include traditional conservative politicians, conspiracy theorists and militias.

CHILD ABUSE-PARENTS SENTENCED

Idaho parents sent to prison after infant severely injured

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho parents have been sentenced to prison for child abuse after their weeks-old daughter suffered broken bones and severe brain damage. Doctors say the child may never fully recover. The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified guilty pleas to felony child abuse charge on Monday, acknowledging there was enough evidence to convict but declining to admit to the crime. James Berry’s defense attorney said his client gave the plea because he couldn’t remember what caused the injuries. The attorney representing Amanda Berry told the court his client had mental illness.