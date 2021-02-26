Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon Senate hit by another GOP boycott, now over COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have boycotted an Oregon Senate session, using a tactic they had employed in the past two years to assert their will by stopping work in the Democratic-led Legislature. This time it was over the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod said the Legislature “has abdicated too much responsibility” to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. He demanded legislation aimed at school reopenings, vaccine distribution, economic recovery and government accountability. Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner accused Senate Republicans of irresponsible actions against democracy. Oregon’s 2020 legislative session imploded after Republicans boycotted over a climate change measure. Republicans also did two walkouts in 2019.

Governor extends Oregon’s state of emergency due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has xtended Oregon’s declaration of a state of emergency until May 2 as confirmed COVID-19 cases drop but hundreds of new cases continue to be reported daily.The Oregon Health Authority reported 553 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 154,554. The state’s death toll is 2,204. The emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued, including her orders surrounding reopening Oregon, childcare, schools and higher education operations. The emergency declaration did not go unnoticed. Oregon Republican senators refused to show up to Thursday’s floor session, objecting to the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions and handling of reopening schools, vaccine rollout and economic recovery.

Bill allowing gun ban in public buildings advances in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats in an Oregon Senate committee have unanimously approved a bill that would allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license into a public building, over the opposition of Republicans and numerous gun owners. The Judiciary Committee recommended the bill be passed by the full Senate with amendments. If that happens, it would then go to the House. Under current Oregon law, a person with a concealed handgun license can possesses a firearm or other weapon while in a public building. Some 2,000 pieces of written testimony came in. It underscores the passion people feel in support of, and opposition to, gun control.

COVID stimulus could mean higher tax bill for Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal stimulus payments last year during the COVID pandemic will will generate $112 million in additional Oregon taxes because of a quirk in state tax law and mean many people are on the hook for a higher tax bill. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the taxes will affect 877,000 Oregonian taxpayers, about half of all those who received federal stimulus payments in 2020 and early in 2021. They would owe an average of about $130 apiece from just the first stimulus payments last spring; many lower income workers would owe $100 or more. Lawmakers from both parties say that’s unfair, and the Legislature is examining a fix that would wipe out the higher tax bill. But with the April tax filing date approaching it’s not clear there’s consensus to make a change.

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in gunfire exchange with police

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead, his passenger is in a hospital and a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy is out of the hospital following a domestic violence report that ended in an exchange of gunfire in Eagle Point. The Mail Tribune reports 39-year-old Dale Amstutz-Dunn died Tuesday at a hospital and a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the chest — and protected by body armor — during a traffic stop. Sheriff Nathan Sickler says the passenger who wasn’t identified was hospitalized and expected to survive. Sickler says deputies and Eagle Point police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday involving Amstutz-Dunn and that the shooting happening after police pulled him over.

Springfield paid ex-cop $250K to end employment, settle suit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — An officer who made headlines for excessive use of force allegations and a whistleblower lawsuit resigned from the Springfield Police Department at the end of 2020. Ryan Stone and City Manager Nancy Newton signed a separation agreement on Dec. 31 ending his city employment and his whistleblower lawsuit. As part of that agreement, which the Register-Guard obtained through a public records request, Stone got over $172,000 and is receiving free family medical, dental and vision insurance for a year. His attorneys got nearly $78,000. In the lawsuit, filed in April 2019, Stone alleged the city investigated him in retaliation for challenging misconduct among his Springfield Police Department colleagues and that the investigation was negligent.

Man accused in $15M grass seed money laundering schemes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former manager of a Washington-based seed company has been charged with laundering and wiring over $15 million through schemes to defraud the company’s former owner and its customers. The Statesman Journal reports U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams says former Jacklin Seed Company General Manager Christopher Claypool of Spokane, Washington faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering against the company’s former owner, J.R. Simplot Company. U.S. attorney officials say Claypool’s alleged schemes include packaging seed varieties with false and misleading labels, embezzling $12 million while posing as a foreign sales partner and conspiring with a travel agency to inflate travel costs. It wasn’t immediately known if Claypool has a lawyer to comment.

Man ID’d as suspect through DNA analysis indicted in attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been indicted on charges related to a 2016 attack and kidnapping in downtown Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt says Timothy Harris was indicted on charges of sodomy, attempted rape, kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and assault. The district attorney’s office says the attack happened on July 5, 2016 and that investigators were unable to find the assailant. Last month, Harris was identified as the suspect by DNA analysis. He is in custody in King County, Washington, but prosecutors said they will seek his extradition to Oregon. It wasn’t immediately known if Harris has a lawyer to comment.