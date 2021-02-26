AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Feb. 26.

Sunday, Feb. 28 One year since the confirmation of the first COVID-19 death in the U.S. – One year since the confirmation of the first death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S., in Washington state – a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions * The first case in the U.S. was also reported in Washington state, in late January * The first known American to die from the virus was in early February 2020, in Wuhan, China * Months later, officials in California confirmed that two deaths there in early and mid-February had been due to COVID-19

