Washington St., ASU meet in conference play

Washington State (14-11, 7-11) vs. Arizona State (9-11, 6-8)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Arizona State in a Pac-12 matchup. Washington State fell 69-53 at Arizona in its last outing. Arizona State is coming off an 80-72 win at home over Washington in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Arizona State has leaned on senior leadership this year while Washington State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge Jr., Josh Christopher and Kimani Lawrence have combined to account for 64 percent of Arizona State’s scoring this season and 70 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski and Dishon Jackson have combined to account for 50 percent of all Washington State scoring.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Noah Williams has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Arizona State is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 72 or fewer points, and 4-11 when opponents exceed 72 points. Washington State is 10-0 when holding opponents to 62 points or fewer, and 4-11 on the year when teams score any more than 62.

STREAK SCORING: Arizona State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 69.7.

CAREFUL SUN DEVILS: The diligent Arizona State offense has turned the ball over on just 14.8 percent of its possessions, the sixth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.6 percent of all Washington State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

