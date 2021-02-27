Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says all Oregonians who are 16 and older will be eligible to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine no later than July 1. Brown said the next round of vaccine distribution will occur in multiple waves. The first wave, which will begin at the end of March, also includes seasonally-impacted frontline workers — such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers — displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires, wildland firefighters, people living in low-income and congregate senior housing and Individuals experiencing houselessness.

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — An investigation in Washington state has found more than $20,000 of taxpayer money improperly went to support a failed campaign in 2017 for improvements at a convention center in Kennewick. The Tri-City Herald reported that the Kennewick Public Facilities District faces fines up to $10,000 for each violation. The state Public Disclosure Commission conducted the investigation, revealing the district spent about $20,000 on a website, advertisements, a banner and fliers meant to sway voters to support a 0.2% sales tax increase. The district maintained in a statement that the materials were meant to explain the issue to voters and didn’t break campaign rules. The district must now decide whether to negotiate a settlement or challenge the allegations.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Interior has rescinded a January Trump administration decision to grant grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The memo Friday from the Interior secretary’s office found that the Trump administration hadn’t allowed for sufficient time to receive and consider public challenges to the permit for Hammond Ranches Inc. It directed the Bureau of Land Management to further consider the matter. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were both convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the slaying of a Yale graduate student. Qinxuan Pan is wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, who was found lying outside his car on a New Haven street with multiple gunshot wounds. The 29-year-old Pan is believed to be staying in the Atlanta area and should be considered armed and dangerous. Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said he was seen in the suburbs of Duluth or Brookhaven, driving with family members, carrying a black backpack and acting strange days after the killing.