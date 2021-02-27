Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James had 28 points and Dennis Schröder added 22 in his return to the Lakers’ lineup after a four-game absence under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Damian Lillard scored 24 of his 35 points in the first half for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. Portland lost to the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time since November 2018. The Lakers got just their second win since losing All-Star selection Anthony Davis to a calf injury 12 days ago.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are trying to help revive a college hockey program more than 1,000 miles from their home rink. The team announced it has raised $150,000 from team and individual investors as part of a challenge gift in an effort to save the program at Alaska Anchorage. Plans to eliminate the hockey program at Alaska Anchorage were announced in 2020 as part of state budget cuts. Supporters of the program have raised more than $1.8 million of the estimated $3 million needed to cover two years of operating expenses for the hockey program while providing time to establish long-term financial plans.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon State’s women’s basketball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season and a key game against rival Oregon having played just 14 games, the fewest in the conference. Still, the Beavers seem to be gaining momentum. The Beavers had nine games postponed because of the league’s coronavirus protocols. But the Beavers have won five of their last six, including a statement-making 71-64 victory over No. 8 UCLA. Now they’re on the bubble for making the NCAA Tournament field, something that seemed nearly impossible in January.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Division I softball is providing a training ground this season for players preparing for the Summer Olympics. UCLA’s Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles and Arizona’s Dejah Mulipola are on the squad that will go to Tokyo. Oklahoma’s Nicole Mendes and North Carolina State’s Tatyana Forbes will play for Mexico. Washington’s Gabbie Plain is a finalist for a slot on Australia’s team. With COVID-19 limiting options for national teams, the college players have the advantage of getting regular competition.