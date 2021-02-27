ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:Idaho Cash
02-05-13-24-42
(two, five, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $276,000Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $43 millionPick 3 Day
3-2-0
(three, two, zero)Pick 3 Night
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)Pick 4 Day
1-6-2-3
(one, six, two, three)Pick 4 Night
0-5-4-5
(zero, five, four, five)Powerball
02-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3
(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four, fifty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)Weekly Grand
12-20-23-27-32
(twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
