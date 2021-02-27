ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

02-05-13-24-42

(two, five, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $276,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Pick 3 Day

3-2-0

(three, two, zero)

Pick 3 Night

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

Pick 4 Day

1-6-2-3

(one, six, two, three)

Pick 4 Night

0-5-4-5

(zero, five, four, five)

Powerball

02-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3

(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four, fifty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)

Weekly Grand

12-20-23-27-32

(twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)