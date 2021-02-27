Montana State looks to end streak vs Idaho

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Montana State (9-8, 6-5) vs. Idaho (1-19, 1-16)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho looks to extend Montana State’s conference losing streak to six games. Montana State’s last Big Sky win came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 58-53 on Jan. 23. Idaho is coming off a 74-69 home win over Montana State in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Damen Thacker, Scott Blakney and Ja’Vary Christmas have collectively accounted for 45 percent of Idaho’s scoring this season. For Montana State, Amin Adamu, Xavier Bishop and Abdul Mohamed have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s total scoring.ACCURATE AMIN: Adamu has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Montana State has lost its last three road games, scoring 77 points, while allowing 84 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Vandals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bobcats. Idaho has 30 assists on 57 field goals (52.6 percent) over its past three outings while Montana State has assists on 31 of 76 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Bobcats have averaged 21.4 free throws per game.

