Oregon Daybook

Monday, Mar. 01 3:30 PM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici speaks on apprenticeships at Brookings (virtual) – ‘The business case for expanding apprenticeships: Federal and employer perspectives’ Brookings Institution virtual discussion, on ‘how apprenticeship can be used to advance equity and inclusion goals in industries like technology that often struggle to identify, attract, and retain diverse talent’. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Jobs for the Future President and CEO Maria Flynn, and CareerWise founder and CEO Noel Ginsburg

