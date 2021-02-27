Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bremerton 63, Shelton 16
Central Valley 28, Ferris 12
Cheney 28, University 14
Columbia (White Salmon) 39, Fort Vancouver 12
Dayton/Waitsburg 38, Highland 0
Forks 49, Pe Ell 0
Gonzaga Prep 10, Mt. Spokane 7
Granger 48, Kittitas/Thorp 6
Hockinson 27, Woodland 3
Kalama 52, Adna 0
Mead 34, Lewis and Clark 17
North Central 24, East Valley (Spokane) 0
North Kitsap 28, Sequim 0
Onalaska 34, Toledo 12
Othello 34, Pullman 14
Puyallup 44, Lakes 16
Reardan 30, Kettle Falls 6
Steilacoom 14, Enumclaw 7
West Valley (Spokane) 55, Rogers (Spokane) 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments