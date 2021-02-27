Skip to Content
Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bremerton 63, Shelton 16

Central Valley 28, Ferris 12

Cheney 28, University 14

Columbia (White Salmon) 39, Fort Vancouver 12

Dayton/Waitsburg 38, Highland 0

Forks 49, Pe Ell 0

Gonzaga Prep 10, Mt. Spokane 7

Granger 48, Kittitas/Thorp 6

Hockinson 27, Woodland 3

Kalama 52, Adna 0

Mead 34, Lewis and Clark 17

North Central 24, East Valley (Spokane) 0

North Kitsap 28, Sequim 0

Onalaska 34, Toledo 12

Othello 34, Pullman 14

Puyallup 44, Lakes 16

Reardan 30, Kettle Falls 6

Steilacoom 14, Enumclaw 7

West Valley (Spokane) 55, Rogers (Spokane) 6

