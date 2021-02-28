Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Residents of Idaho could see millions of dollars in rental assistance during the pandemic if the governor signs a bill authorizing the spending. The Idaho Press reported that the Idaho Senate unanimously voted Thursday to approve the bill authorizing the spending of $175 million for rental assistance from funds the state was granted under the coronavirus relief bill signed into law in December by former President Donald Trump. The Idaho bill previously passed the House and will next head to Republican Gov. Brad Little for consideration. His spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said Little doesn’t comment on pending legislation before it reaches his office.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world. The donation from the humanitarian arm of the Utah-based faith goes to UNICEF as part of the organization’s work with the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative. That program sent its long-awaited first deliveries this week to Ghana and Ivory Coast. Officials have hailed the initiative as the first time the world has delivered a highly sought-after vaccine to poor countries during an ongoing outbreak. But the effort has been hampered by limited global supply of doses.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Interior has rescinded a January Trump administration decision to grant grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The memo Friday from the Interior secretary’s office found that the Trump administration hadn’t allowed for sufficient time to receive and consider public challenges to the permit for Hammond Ranches Inc. It directed the Bureau of Land Management to further consider the matter. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were both convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences.